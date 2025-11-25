21:03
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Bishkek for state visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic today, November 25, for a state visit. The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

President Sadyr Japarov welcomed the distinguished guest at Manas International Airport.

The flags of both countries were hung on flagpoles, a carpet was laid out, and an honor guard was formed.

National yurts were also set up on the platform, and ethnic warriors demonstrated elements of nomadic culture with falcons and taigans.

Following this, a short concert program featuring Kyrgyz artists performing musical pieces from both nations was organized for the heads of state.

During the state visit, tomorrow, November 26, the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Russia will discuss current bilateral issues and prospects for further strengthening cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership. Signing of a number of bilateral documents is also planned.
