Kyrgyzstan remains among top 10 largest importers of Russian pasta

Kyrgyzstan remains among the top ten largest importers of Russian pasta, according to data from Russia’s Federal Center for the Development of Agro-Industrial Exports (Agroexport).

It is noted that in the first nine months of 2025, Russia exported more than 100,000 tons of pasta worth $154 million, which is 21 percent higher than in the same period last year.

The largest importers of pasta traditionally include neighboring CIS countries. The top ten are Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, as well as Mongolia.

«Pasta and noodles are among the staple food products both across the post-Soviet space and in many countries further abroad. This factor, along with the high saturation of the Russian market, the availability of modern production facilities, and the regular renewal of product ranges, creates export opportunities for domestic producers,» Ilya Ilyushin, head of the Federal Agroexport Center, said.