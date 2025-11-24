10:45
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan this winter

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan have agreed on the parameters of hydroelectric cooperation and mutual support. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, a meeting of the heads of the water and energy departments of the three countries was held in Almaty, chaired by Erlan Akkenzhenov, head of the relevant government agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties agreed on the parameters of further hydroelectric cooperation. Given the difficult situation at the Toktogul reservoir, they decided to support each other with mutual electricity supplies and coordinate joint efforts to successfully complete the heating season and prepare for the upcoming growing season.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan confirmed their readiness to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan during the autumn and winter. This will allow the Kyrgyz side to reduce its electricity generation in the winter and store up water in Toktogul reservoir. The accumulated volume will be sent to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during the growing season to ensure stable irrigation in the southern regions.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached to take joint measures to reduce consumption and save energy in the region.

Following the meeting, a trilateral protocol was signed legally establishing the volumes of winter electricity supplies and water accumulation for the 2026 growing season.
link: https://24.kg/english/351989/
views: 139
Print
Related
New Kyrgyz Ambassador presents copies of credentials at Kazakhstan’s MFA
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
President Sadyr Japarov promises end to energy crisis by 2028
Trade turnover of up to $2 billion — goal of Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan cooperation
Waste processing plant to begin supplying electricity in December - mayor
Uzbekistan approves agreement on border junction point
Kyrgyzstan will stop importing electricity by 2028–2029, Energy Minister says
Kazakhstan chooses name for its first nuclear power plant
Sadyr Japarov visits Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent
Capacity of five substations in Bishkek increased
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
Authorities amend decree on supporting small business and tax control Authorities amend decree on supporting small business and tax control
24 November, Monday
10:33
First batch of buses from China arrives in Bishkek First batch of buses from China arrives in Bishkek
10:29
New Kyrgyz Ambassador presents copies of credentials at Kazakhstan’s MFA
10:12
CAFA U18 Women's Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
10:07
Earthquake recorded on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
10:00
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan this winter
22 November, Saturday
18:26
Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling stations for Kyrgyz voters