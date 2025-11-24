Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan this winter

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan have agreed on the parameters of hydroelectric cooperation and mutual support. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, a meeting of the heads of the water and energy departments of the three countries was held in Almaty, chaired by Erlan Akkenzhenov, head of the relevant government agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties agreed on the parameters of further hydroelectric cooperation. Given the difficult situation at the Toktogul reservoir, they decided to support each other with mutual electricity supplies and coordinate joint efforts to successfully complete the heating season and prepare for the upcoming growing season.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan confirmed their readiness to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan during the autumn and winter. This will allow the Kyrgyz side to reduce its electricity generation in the winter and store up water in Toktogul reservoir. The accumulated volume will be sent to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during the growing season to ensure stable irrigation in the southern regions.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached to take joint measures to reduce consumption and save energy in the region.

Following the meeting, a trilateral protocol was signed legally establishing the volumes of winter electricity supplies and water accumulation for the 2026 growing season.