Head of Nookat district appointed

Daniyar Sheishekanov has been appointed head of the state administration of Nookat district of Osh region. The press service of Presidential Envoy to the region announced. The corresponding order was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

The new head was introduced to district officials today. The head of Osh region Elchibek Zhantaev wished Sheishekanov success and outlined a number of priority tasks.

It is known that Daniyar Sheishekanov previously worked as an expert in the sector for interaction with judicial and prosecutorial authorities in the presidential administration.
