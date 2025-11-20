SCNS uncovers illegal issuance of fake transcripts at Razzakov KSTU

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has uncovered corruption in the higher education system. According to the state committee, faculty members of the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Iskhak Razzakov (KSTU) were involved in producing and selling fake academic transcripts.

Investigators found that several university employees had been preparing falsified academic documents for students, including transcripts allegedly issued by foreign universities. These documents were used to illegally transfer approximately 200 individuals to study at KSTU.

Following investigative and operational measures, an associate professor identified as Sh.A.A. was detained and placed in the SCNS temporary detention facility.

SCNS is currently working to identify other faculty and administrative staff who may have been involved in the illicit scheme.

The state committee emphasized that all individuals involved in corrupt activities, regardless of their status or social standing, will be held accountable in accordance with the law.