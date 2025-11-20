Suspected organizer of drug distribution channel detained in Chui region

Security officials detained a suspect accused of attempting to sell narcotic substances in Chui region. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The detainee, identified as G.A.T., was one of the organizers of a drug trafficking route running from Tajikistan to Osh and onward to Chui.

He was detained on November 17 while attempting to sell more than one kilogram of Afghan chars (hashish resin).

On November 18, the suspect was placed in pre-trial detention. By decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court, he was placed in detention facility No. 21 of the State Penitentiary Service.

The SCNS noted that investigative and operational measures related to the case are ongoing.