Uzbekistan approves agreement on border junction point

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law ratifying the agreement between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan on the junction point of their state borders, the country’s Ministry of Justice reported.

The agreement was signed on March 31, 2025, during a trilateral meeting between Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov.

The document establishes a legal basis for strengthening economic cooperation in border areas and implementing joint infrastructure projects.