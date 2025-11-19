Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit

Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for an official visit. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As it was previously reported, the visit program includes meetings with the country’s leadership, talks with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the first session of the Strategic Dialogue to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation.

Following the talks, a number of bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries are expected to be signed.

The Chinese Foreign Minister is on a tour of Central Asia and will also visit Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.