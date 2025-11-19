17:33
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit

Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for an official visit. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As it was previously reported, the visit program includes meetings with the country’s leadership, talks with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the first session of the Strategic Dialogue to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation.

Following the talks, a number of bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries are expected to be signed.

The Chinese Foreign Minister is on a tour of Central Asia and will also visit Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/351541/
views: 95
Print
Related
Drivers’ brawl: Citizens of China placed in pretrial detention center
Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs meets with Chinese business community
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China
Kyrgyzstan and China intend to cooperate in production of medicinal plant seeds
Agreement with China: 250 MW solar power plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified
Chinese ophthalmologists perform over 300 free surgeries in Osh
Import of potatoes from China into Kyrgyzstan denied
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
17:27
40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhashyl Muras program 40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhash...
17:18
Drivers’ brawl: Citizens of China placed in pretrial detention center
17:07
Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
16:58
Flights from Bishkek to Karakol to be operated four times a week
16:54
Kumtor’s revenues for 10 months exceed plan by nearly 25 billion soms