Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan from November 19 to 22, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry spokesperson.

During the trip, Wang Yi will hold strategic dialogues with the foreign ministers of the three countries.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Wang Yi is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.