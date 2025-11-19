Melis Satarov elected as head of National Alliance of Business Associations

The National Alliance of Business Associations (NABA), which represents 87 business associations across the country, held its annual meeting. Following the meeting, Melis Satarov, President of the Union of Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan, was elected as the new head of NABA. The organization announced.

The alliance noted that Melis Satarov’s election reflects the high level of trust in the business community and the expectation of enhanced dialogue between entrepreneurs and government agencies.

Melis Satarov has extensive experience in entrepreneurship and institutional development. NABA believes his appointment will usher in a new phase in the association’s work, aimed at improving the business climate, enhancing business competitiveness, and expanding opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.

NABA is the largest platform representing the interests of 87 industry and regional business associations in Kyrgyzstan.