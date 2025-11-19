14:28
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Melis Satarov elected as head of National Alliance of Business Associations

The National Alliance of Business Associations (NABA), which represents 87 business associations across the country, held its annual meeting. Following the meeting, Melis Satarov, President of the Union of Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan, was elected as the new head of NABA. The organization announced.

The alliance noted that Melis Satarov’s election reflects the high level of trust in the business community and the expectation of enhanced dialogue between entrepreneurs and government agencies.

Melis Satarov has extensive experience in entrepreneurship and institutional development. NABA believes his appointment will usher in a new phase in the association’s work, aimed at improving the business climate, enhancing business competitiveness, and expanding opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.

NABA is the largest platform representing the interests of 87 industry and regional business associations in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/351493/
views: 92
Print
Related
New Chairman of Board appointed at State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed First Deputy Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan
Iliyaz Tashbaev appointed First Deputy Presidential Envoy to Osh region
Ermek Kazakov appointed Deputy Head of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan
Personnel appointments made at Osh City Hall
Leadership change at Asman Oil Company
Seitek Kulubaev appointed Mayor of Batken city
New head appointed to Bailiff Service of Prosecutor General’s Office
Talantbek Tolobekov appointed Director of Cinematography Department
Erlan Dogdurbekov reappointed as General Director of ElTR
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
14:19
World Mountain Sports Tourism Cup concludes in Osh city World Mountain Sports Tourism Cup concludes in Osh cit...
14:06
Melis Satarov elected as head of National Alliance of Business Associations
14:00
Air Pollution Research Center opened in Kyrgyzstan
12:56
Kyrgyzstan simplifies tax registration for those working under license
12:21
Video of KAV&KEV management detention released