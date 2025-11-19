14:28
Kyrgyzstan simplifies tax registration for those working under license

The tax registration process for those working under a license has been simplified in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service’s press service reported.

It is noted that the registration procedure for taxpayers working under a license has become simpler.

An individual who obtains a license through the State Tax Service’s electronic system is now automatically registered with the tax authority from the moment the document is issued. Therefore, there is no need to visit the tax authority to complete the registration process.

A similar system is now in place for individual entrepreneurs: their registration is carried out automatically when the license is acquired, without the need to submit a separate application.

Additionally, activities carried out under a license will no longer be subject to on-site tax inspections for the entire validity period of the license, with the exception of counter inspections.
