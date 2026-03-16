Tax Service Chairman meets with entrepreneurs in Batken region

The Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, Almambet Shykmamatov, held a meeting with entrepreneurs in Batken region, the agency reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Batken region, Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, and representatives of the region’s businesses.

During the event, entrepreneurs were presented with information about the automated analytical system Salyk Kuzot, which aims to increase the transparency of tax administration and prevent tax violations.

The meeting participants were also briefed on the latest changes and innovations in tax legislation.

The discussion then continued in an open dialogue format. Taxpayers asked questions related to their activities and raised pressing issues. The Chairman of the Tax Service listened to the entrepreneurs’ concerns, provided necessary clarifications, and proposed possible solutions to specific issues. In addition, information was presented at the meeting on tax breaks and incentives aimed at supporting businesses and attracting investment in Batken region.

The Tax Service leadership also held a meeting with representatives of the region’s coal industry.