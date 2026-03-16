22:53
USD 87.45
EUR 100.07
RUB 1.09
English

Tax Service Chairman meets with entrepreneurs in Batken region

The Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, Almambet Shykmamatov, held a meeting with entrepreneurs in Batken region, the agency reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Batken region, Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, and representatives of the region’s businesses.

During the event, entrepreneurs were presented with information about the automated analytical system Salyk Kuzot, which aims to increase the transparency of tax administration and prevent tax violations.

The meeting participants were also briefed on the latest changes and innovations in tax legislation.

The discussion then continued in an open dialogue format. Taxpayers asked questions related to their activities and raised pressing issues. The Chairman of the Tax Service listened to the entrepreneurs’ concerns, provided necessary clarifications, and proposed possible solutions to specific issues. In addition, information was presented at the meeting on tax breaks and incentives aimed at supporting businesses and attracting investment in Batken region.

The Tax Service leadership also held a meeting with representatives of the region’s coal industry.
link: https://24.kg/english/366222/
views: 173
Print
Related
Tax authorities prevent import of 11 tons of expired sweets into Kyrgyzstan
Tax officer in Bishkek embezzles 600,000 soms through fake licenses
New Salyk Kuzot system disrupts corruption in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov introduced to capabilities of new Salyk Kuzot tax system
State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan: Transaction tax rate reduced
Kyrgyzstan tightens liability for illegal cross-border transportation of goods
Tax collection figures reach historic high — Tax Service Chairman
SCNS detains former Tax Service officials in corruption case
Head of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan awarded highest special rank
State Tax Service to begin forced liquidation of inactive companies
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026 Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media
16 March, Monday
21:44
CEC terminates powers of MP Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva ahead of schedule CEC terminates powers of MP Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva ah...
21:38
XXI International Jazz_Bishkek_Spring Festival to be held on April 24-25
21:30
Tax Service Chairman meets with entrepreneurs in Batken region
21:24
Kyrgyzstan considers launching BRICS Pay payment gateway
21:18
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to be opened in Chengdu, China