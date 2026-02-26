Tax authorities prevent import of 11 tons of expired sweets into Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan have stopped an attempt to import expired confectionery products into Kyrgyzstan, the agency’s press service reported.

During an inspection of a cargo vehicle, inspectors discovered 4,179 boxes of expired sweets. The total weight of the cargo was about 11 tons, although the carrier had declared only 7 tons in the accompanying documents.

Paints and primers;

Anti-freeze additives and accelerators;

Waterproofing materials;

Reinforcement bars.

In addition to the spoiled food products, the vehicle also contained other undeclared goods, including:

Tax officers drew up official reports at the scene, sealed the vehicle, and temporarily placed it in an impound lot. All materials have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further action.