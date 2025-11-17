Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes one-year control over potent substances

A draft decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the temporary regulation of certain public relations in the field of potent substances circulation» has been submitted for public discussion.

The document provides for granting the Cabinet of Ministers the right to establish rules for the legal circulation of potent substances for one year—their manufacture, processing, acquisition, storage, import, export, transportation, and shipment, as well as the equipment used for their production.

According to the draft, the Cabinet must, within two months, develop and adopt the necessary legal acts to implement the provisions of the Law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic on Countering the Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, Their Analogues and Precursors Among Children and Youth,» adopted on March 14, 2025 (No. 56).