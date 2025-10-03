15:55
Tokmak allocated over 2 billion soms, special equipment and vehicles

On October 3, Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, presented special equipment and official vehicles to the structural divisions of Tokmak City Hall.

According to the City Hall’s press service, Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the special equipment was presented on behalf of the President.

He also announced that, by presidential decree of September 29, a decision was made to allocate 2,055,500 billion soms from the Stabilization Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic to Tokmak for the implementation of major projects:

  • Major repairs and construction of internal roads (1,812,900 billion soms);
  • Construction of a new building for the Infectious Diseases Department (134,600 million soms);
  • Upgrading of municipal equipment and public transport (108 million soms).

It was also noted that additional educational buildings will be built for schools No. 1 and 2 in 2026. Funding will come from the republican budget. A total of 440 million soms will be required.

Kamchybek Tashiev previously stated that the 1 billion soms allocated to the city of Tokmak were misused.

«I saw the park they built. It’s in a deplorable state. The city is destroyed, there are no flowers, the plants are withering, the roads are broken. As a result, the mayor was detained,» the SCNS head said.

On June 24 of this year, Tokmak Mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev was detained during a meeting. Another official, the head of a construction company and the person responsible for the construction of a culture and recreation park, were also detained. All four are charged with corruption.
