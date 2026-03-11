Bishkek City Court overturns sentence of former Tokmok mayor, orders retrial

The Bishkek City Court has overturned the verdict issued by the Oktyabrsky District Court against former Tokmok mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev. The criminal case has been sent back to the district court for a new review.

According to the Bishkek City Court, Nusuvaliev and the other defendants in the case have been released from custody.

A preventive measure in the form of house arrest has been imposed on them.

Earlier, the Oktyabrsky District Court found Maksat Nusuvaliev guilty and sentenced him to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property. Three other defendants were each sentenced to 12 years in prison, while another received an 11-year sentence.

Maksat Nusuvaliev was detained on June 24, 2025, during a meeting attended by the then head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev. Along with him, the head of the Municipal Property Department of the Tokmok City Hall and the head of a contracting company were also detained.

Investigators stated possible corruption related to the improvement of a city park and the renovation of a sports school.

Maksat Nusuvaliev was appointed mayor of Tokmok in May 2023. Before that, he headed the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development of the Bishkek City Hall.