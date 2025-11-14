About 60% of working-age population in Kyrgyzstan lacks professional education

In Kyrgyzstan, approximately 60 percent of the working-age population lacks professional education. Zhanar Shamatova, Director of the Center for Independent Certification and Validation under the Ministry of Education, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the Center’s work focuses on confirming and recognizing professional competencies — both in a full profession and in specific types of activities — acquired through formal or informal learning, followed by issuing a document that certifies the corresponding qualification.

«The Center is doing extensive work to assess citizens’ professional skills. As a result, the number of candidates wishing to undergo validation is growing. We receive people who need documents for employment, those who are already working and require certification for career advancement. In addition, people working abroad also apply in order to secure their positions,» Zhanar Shamatova said.

She added that over the two years of its operation, approximately 1,000 people have contacted the center for validation questions, of which approximately 700 have successfully completed the process.

The main professions for which validation is conducted include: electrical equipment repair technician, cook, plasterer, painter, plumber, woodworking and furniture production specialist, motor vehicle repair mechanic, seamstress, tailor with pattern-making skills, milling machine operator, turner, bricklayer, and others.