18:22
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

About 60% of working-age population in Kyrgyzstan lacks professional education

In Kyrgyzstan, approximately 60 percent of the working-age population lacks professional education. Zhanar Shamatova, Director of the Center for Independent Certification and Validation under the Ministry of Education, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the Center’s work focuses on confirming and recognizing professional competencies — both in a full profession and in specific types of activities — acquired through formal or informal learning, followed by issuing a document that certifies the corresponding qualification.

«The Center is doing extensive work to assess citizens’ professional skills. As a result, the number of candidates wishing to undergo validation is growing. We receive people who need documents for employment, those who are already working and require certification for career advancement. In addition, people working abroad also apply in order to secure their positions,» Zhanar Shamatova said.

She added that over the two years of its operation, approximately 1,000 people have contacted the center for validation questions, of which approximately 700 have successfully completed the process.

The main professions for which validation is conducted include: electrical equipment repair technician, cook, plasterer, painter, plumber, woodworking and furniture production specialist, motor vehicle repair mechanic, seamstress, tailor with pattern-making skills, milling machine operator, turner, bricklayer, and others.
link: https://24.kg/english/350968/
views: 121
Print
Related
First Department of Inclusive Education in Central Asia opened at BSU
State to take full control over medical education and science in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS Chairman attends opening of children's creativity center in Manas city
Schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan are 71 percent supplied with coal
Preferential loans for preschool education provided until December 2025
Kyrgyzstan launches digital education platform for teachers
Schools in Kyrgyzstan begin receiving new primary school textbooks
Start date of autumn school break in Kyrgyzstan announced
SCNS: Jalal-Abad University lecturer detained for fraud
SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev
14 November, Friday
17:59
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekistan President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekis...
17:54
Increase in number of children with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:48
Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
17:39
Kyrgyzstani takes first place at FIDE World Amateur Championships
17:23
Scheme to supply expired food to military units uncovered in Kyrgyzstan