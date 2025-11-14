Central Asia aims to increase mutual trade to $20 billion

The first meeting of the Council of Ministers of Trade and Investment of Central Asian countries was held in Tashkent. The forum was organized by the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The parties discussed measures to increase trade turnover between the countries of the region to $20 billion. Following the meeting, a joint communiqué was signed, envisaging the deepening of economic cooperation, development of collaboration, joint ventures, and new investment mechanisms.

One of the decisions was the creation of industrial sites under the unified brand Made in Central Asia.

The project aims to promote regional products and attract major investors and international financial institutions.

The Ministry of Investment of Uzbekistan noted that the Council will become a permanent platform for developing coordinated approaches to trade and investment policies of Central Asian states.