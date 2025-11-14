12:08
Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces new level of water, energy cooperation in region

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that the water and energy agenda in Central Asia is no longer a source of conflict. He noted that the agreement on Kambar-Ata HPP 1 between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan has become a symbol of a new fraternal cooperation.

Mirziyoyev also highlighted positive examples of collaboration with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the rational use of water resources. Such an approach, he said, is shaping «a new spirit of responsibility and fairness.»

The Uzbek leader stressed that water and energy are not reasons for dispute, but rather foundations of sustainable development. These projects, he added, are turning the region into an example of ecological partnership and a balanced approach to shared interests.

The author of the article noted that it is precisely joint action that enables the countries of the region to strengthen energy security and adapt to the climate challenges of the 21st century.
link: https://24.kg/english/350890/
views: 156
