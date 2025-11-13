17:40
First Department of Inclusive Education in Central Asia opened at BSU

A new Department of Supplementary and Inclusive Education — the first of its kind in Central Asia has been opened at the K. Karasaev Bishkek State University (BSU). The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the new department will serve as a platform for the professional development of educators in supplementary education and specialists in the fields of arts, technology, ecology, and tourism.

It is planned that more than 3,000 teachers across Kyrgyzstan will receive advanced training through the program.

The opening ceremony featured an exhibition of creative works, master classes, and a concert by children’s groups.
