Exhibition “Katun Zapovednaya” opened in Naryn

The exhibition «Katun Zapovednaya» has been opened in Naryn. The exhibition was organized by two nature reserves: Katunsky and Karatal-Zhapyryk. These specially protected natural areas began collaborating in 2019 after signing a sister city agreement.

The photo exhibition «Katun Zapovednaya» is located in the AS Gallery. It showcases the works of photographer Vladimir Gorbatovsky, who captured the nature of Altai several years ago during expeditions to the reserve’s remote areas.

«Visitors were introduced to the highest peak in Siberia, a sacred site for the Altai people—Belukha (Uch-Sumer), and saw the birthplace of Katun River, as well as mighty ridges, turquoise lakes, swift mountain rivers, and waterfalls,» the organizers said.
