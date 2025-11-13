Exhibition “Katun Zapovednaya” opened in Naryn

The exhibition «Katun Zapovednaya» has been opened in Naryn. The exhibition was organized by two nature reserves: Katunsky and Karatal-Zhapyryk. These specially protected natural areas began collaborating in 2019 after signing a sister city agreement.
«Visitors were introduced to the highest peak in Siberia, a sacred site for the Altai people—Belukha (Uch-Sumer), and saw the birthplace of Katun River, as well as mighty ridges, turquoise lakes, swift mountain rivers, and waterfalls,» the organizers said.