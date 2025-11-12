Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen

A new football pitch was unveiled in the village of Kyzyl-Oktyabr in Uzgen district of Osh region. Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), and local residents participated in the ceremony. The SCNS press center reported.

During a meeting with residents of Kyzyl-Oktyabr rural administration in August, Kamchybek Tashiev was informed that the village lacked a sports pitch. On his instructions, a modern football stadium was built as quickly as possible, and it was officially opened today.

The new pitch is designed to improve the health of children and young people, develop sports in the village, and promote an active lifestyle. Local residents expressed confidence that children will now have all the necessary conditions for sports, and that the village will raise future professional football players.

The villagers thanked Kamchybek Tashiev for personally listening to their requests on the spot and promptly resolving the problem.

Furthermore, during the August meeting, residents raised the issue of a shortage of schools. According to local authorities, this issue is already being addressed: a plot of land has been allocated and funding has been fully secured. Construction work will begin shortly.

Then, the SCNS head visited Kekilik-Uchar historical and memorial complex in Kyzyl-Oktyabr rural area, where he said a prayer in memory of the deceased and inspected the condition of the recently completed 12-kilometer road.

According to the local administration, most of the instructions given by Kamchybek Tashiev during his August visit to Uzgen district have already been implemented, which is positively impacting the improvement of living conditions for the residents.