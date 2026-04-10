CAFA U17 Championship: Kyrgyzstan’s football team loses to Tajikistan

The national youth football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to Tajikistan at the CAFA U17 Championship in Tashkent. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The match score was 0-4.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz team defeated Afghanistan (2-1), but then lost to Uzbekistan (1-2).

After two matches, the team of Kyrgyzstan was in third place. On April 13, the Kyrgyz team will play against their peers from Turkmenistan.

The championship, which started on April 6, features teams from Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.