 Kyrgyzstan to host AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2026

Kyrgyzstan has been selected as one of the host nations for the qualification stage of the AFC U20 Asian Cup, held under the auspices of the Asian Football Confederation.

The qualifying matches are scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 6, 2026. A total of 44 national teams will compete, divided into 11 groups.

Eight countries will host the qualification stage: Bahrain, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Qatar, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The draw will be held on May 28 in Kuala Lumpur, where the opponents of the Kyrgyzstan’s national youth team will be determined.

Hosting matches of this level is seen as an important step in developing football in the country and an opportunity to demonstrate Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to organize international competitions.