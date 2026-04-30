10:20
USD 87.43
EUR 102.30
RUB 1.16
English

 Kyrgyzstan to host AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2026

Kyrgyzstan has been selected as one of the host nations for the qualification stage of the AFC U20 Asian Cup, held under the auspices of the Asian Football Confederation.

The qualifying matches are scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 6, 2026. A total of 44 national teams will compete, divided into 11 groups.

Eight countries will host the qualification stage: Bahrain, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Qatar, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The draw will be held on May 28 in Kuala Lumpur, where the opponents of the Kyrgyzstan’s national youth team will be determined.

Hosting matches of this level is seen as an important step in developing football in the country and an opportunity to demonstrate Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to organize international competitions.
link: https://24.kg/english/372501/
views: 111
Print
Related
 Kyrgyz football reaches new level: KFU receives ISO certificate
Sadyr Japarov promises to build football pitches in every village
CAFA U17 Championship: Kyrgyzstan’s football team loses to Tajikistan
CAFA (U17): Kyrgyzstan’s national football team defeats Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan undergoes AFC inspection as candidate to host U23 Asian Cup
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 football team to participate in CAFA Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s U23 national football team loses to Serbia
Kyrgyzstan’s U20 national football team loses to Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team drops to 108th place in FIFA rankings
Kyrgyzstan’s U20 football team loses to Jordan
Popular
Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to visit of Togo delegation Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to visit of Togo delegation
Military and economic partnership: What Bishkek and Beijing agreed on Military and economic partnership: What Bishkek and Beijing agreed on
Weather alert issued across regions of Kyrgyzstan Weather alert issued across regions of Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of Council of Ministers of Togo arrives in Bishkek Chairman of Council of Ministers of Togo arrives in Bishkek
30 April, Thursday
10:18
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan engages Oppenheimer Europe as exclusive advisor Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan engages Oppenheimer Europe as exc...
10:09
Asian Beach Games in China: Wrestler Adis Rakhat uulu wins bronze
09:45
African delegation shows interest in passport and currency production at Uchkun
09:39
 Kyrgyzstan to host AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2026
09:35
 Former SCNS Chief Kamchybek Tashiev charged under two articles
29 April, Wednesday
17:12
 Immortal Regiment route approved in Bishkek
17:04
 Disinfection measures underway in Alay district after mudflows
16:51
 Kamchybek Tashiev urges public not to hold protests
16:41
Kyrgyzstan launches export support mechanism through marketplaces
16:34
Immortal Regiment march approved in Bishkek for May 9