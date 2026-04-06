Kyrgyzstan undergoes AFC inspection as candidate to host U23 Asian Cup

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) has officially submitted its candidacy to host the 2028 Asian Cup for Olympic teams (U23). ​​As part of this process, representatives of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) visited the Kyrgyz Republic to assess the country’s readiness for a tournament of this level.

According to the KFU, to successfully qualify, the country has to present a comprehensive concept that meets international standards. This concept includes modern stadiums, high-quality training facilities, developed hotel infrastructure, and well-thought-out transportation logistics. This step is aimed at completely eliminating transportation difficulties for football players during the competition.

During the visit, specialists inspected the country’s main arena, the Dolon Omurzakov stadium, Alga sports complex, Dostuk Arena, and Bishkek Arena, which is currently under construction. The training fields of the Muras United, Dordoi, and Ilbirs clubs, as well as the Sheraly Sydykov Republican Sports College, were also inspected. In addition to the sports facilities, the inspectors assessed the hotels where the teams will be accommodated.

The final decision on which country will host the 2028 Asian Cup will be made by the AFC based on the results of this inspection and an analysis of the submitted documentation.

It is worth noting that competition for the right to host the tournament is fierce: in addition to Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, Japan, Qatar, the UAE, and Uzbekistan have submitted bids.