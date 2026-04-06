16:20
USD 87.45
EUR 100.95
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan undergoes AFC inspection as candidate to host U23 Asian Cup

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) has officially submitted its candidacy to host the 2028 Asian Cup for Olympic teams (U23). ​​As part of this process, representatives of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) visited the Kyrgyz Republic to assess the country’s readiness for a tournament of this level.

According to the KFU, to successfully qualify, the country has to present a comprehensive concept that meets international standards. This concept includes modern stadiums, high-quality training facilities, developed hotel infrastructure, and well-thought-out transportation logistics. This step is aimed at completely eliminating transportation difficulties for football players during the competition.

During the visit, specialists inspected the country’s main arena, the Dolon Omurzakov stadium, Alga sports complex, Dostuk Arena, and Bishkek Arena, which is currently under construction. The training fields of the Muras United, Dordoi, and Ilbirs clubs, as well as the Sheraly Sydykov Republican Sports College, were also inspected. In addition to the sports facilities, the inspectors assessed the hotels where the teams will be accommodated.

The final decision on which country will host the 2028 Asian Cup will be made by the AFC based on the results of this inspection and an analysis of the submitted documentation.

It is worth noting that competition for the right to host the tournament is fierce: in addition to Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, Japan, Qatar, the UAE, and Uzbekistan have submitted bids.

The AFC U23 Cup is the official continental football championship for national teams of players under the age of 23. The tournament is held every two years under the auspices of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and is considered the premier showcase for young Asian talent.
link: https://24.kg/english/369115/
views: 166
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 football team to participate in CAFA Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s U23 national football team loses to Serbia
Kyrgyzstan’s U20 national football team loses to Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team drops to 108th place in FIFA rankings
Kyrgyzstan’s U20 football team loses to Jordan
U16 Football Talents Cup in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan’s team takes second place
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Equatorial Guinea
Historic match: Kyrgyzstan to face African team for the first time
Kyrgyzstan’s National Football Academy granted FIFA Talent status
Ex-Manchester City player to join Kyrgyzstan’s club
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park
Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
6 April, Monday
16:16
Border guard falls from vehicle on mountain road in Leilek Border guard falls from vehicle on mountain road in Lei...
16:07
Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House undergoes transformation
15:49
Railway station under construction in Tendik village, Naryn region
15:46
Kyrgyzstan and Germany develop investment cooperation in pharmaceutical sector
15:33
150 seven-story buildings under construction near Kant under mortgage program