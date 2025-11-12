10:36
USD 87.45
EUR 101.04
RUB 1.08
English

Iliyaz Tashbaev appointed First Deputy Presidential Envoy to Osh region

Iliyaz Tashbaev has been appointed First Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Osh region. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He previously served as Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs.

The now-former Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the region, Kurbanbek Aitibaev, has resigned due to his participation in the early parliamentary elections.

Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy Elchibek Dzhantaev introduced the new appointee to the staff.
link: https://24.kg/english/350569/
views: 82
Print
Related
Ermek Kazakov appointed Deputy Head of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan
Personnel appointments made at Osh City Hall
Leadership change at Asman Oil Company
Seitek Kulubaev appointed Mayor of Batken city
New head appointed to Bailiff Service of Prosecutor General’s Office
Talantbek Tolobekov appointed Director of Cinematography Department
Erlan Dogdurbekov reappointed as General Director of ElTR
Samidin Atabaev appointed head of Osh city qaziyat
Paul Kapur appointed US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs
New Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's CEC appointed
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic
Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced
National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China
12 November, Wednesday
10:18
Regional agriculture ministries discuss food security plan through 2030 Regional agriculture ministries discuss food security p...
10:11
Iliyaz Tashbaev appointed First Deputy Presidential Envoy to Osh region
10:05
EFSD updates its economic growth forecast for the Kyrgyz Republic
09:52
Locomotive drives onto roadway in Balykchy: No casualties reported
09:47
Ermek Kazakov appointed Deputy Head of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan
11 November, Tuesday
18:05
State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31
17:55
Modern school for 275 students opened in Uzgen district
17:49
Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion