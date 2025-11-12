Iliyaz Tashbaev appointed First Deputy Presidential Envoy to Osh region

Iliyaz Tashbaev has been appointed First Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Osh region. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He previously served as Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs.

The now-former Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the region, Kurbanbek Aitibaev, has resigned due to his participation in the early parliamentary elections.

Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy Elchibek Dzhantaev introduced the new appointee to the staff.