Adylbek Kasymaliev: Kyrgyz-Russian relations are strengthening steadily

The 26th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Humanitarian Cooperation was held in a restricted format.
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev welcomed the Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, noting that the meeting is taking place in the year of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Eternal Friendship, Alliance, and Partnership between the two countries.
Alexey Overchuk expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, noting the importance of consistently developing bilateral cooperation. The Russian side expressed their readiness to further develop joint initiatives and support current projects, emphasizing the importance of maintaining positive momentum and joint practical work. A commitment to implementing previously reached agreements was emphasized.
A wide range of current bilateral issues was discussed during the meeting.