2025 Elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes voter list

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has published the voter list.

It was compiled by the state agency Kyzmat based on information contained in the Unified State Population Register and posted on the state portal Tizme.

It is noted that the voter list is updated daily during the election period.

The number of eligible voters on the list is 4,297,040, of which 2,082,263 are men and 2,214,777 are women (or 48.46 percent and 51.54 percent, respectively).

Paper voter lists will be available at 2,492 polling stations by November 10, 2025.

The CEC reminds that you can check your name on the voter list by:

calling the short numbers 1255 or 119;

at the polling station;

on Tizme website;

sending an SMS to the short number 119 with your PIN (personal identification number) in your passport.

Sending SMS and calling are free.

The early elections of members of Parliament of the eighth convocation will be held on November 30.

Election campaigning begins today, November 10, and ends the day before the vote, on November 29 at 8 a.m.

Election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.