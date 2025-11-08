Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves flag and symbols of Tax Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved new regulations on the flag and official symbols of the Tax Service. The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document determines unified departmental symbols of the Tax Service, which will be used to identify employees and structural units of the agency.

The resolution also specifies the structure and staffing of the Tax Service. In total, the agency will employ 3,332 staff members, including 409 in the central office, 2,752 in regional and functional divisions, and 171 in departmental institutions.

In addition, several earlier government resolutions have been amended to remove provisions related to outdated designs of the flag, symbols, and staff uniforms, which are now deemed invalid.