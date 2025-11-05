Scammers posing as National Bank representatives promise low-interest loans

Unknown individuals are offering Kyrgyzstanis «assistance» in obtaining low-interest loans through Telegram messaging app. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

To appear credible, the fraudsters present fake documents featuring the National Bank’s logo — including a falsified license allegedly issued by the institution. They then ask victims to transfer money under various pretexts such as «insurance» or «service fees.»

The National Bank warns that this is a fraudulent scheme.

Citizens are urged not to trust such messages and never transfer money to unknown individuals. In case of doubt, all information should be verified through official channels.

The bank reminds the public that it does not serve individuals, does not open personal accounts, and does not issue loans to the population.

If you realize you have become a victim of fraud, immediately block your bank card and contact law enforcement authorities.