14:11
USD 87.45
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.08
English

Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka village, Chui region

During a special operation, officers of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan seized a large quantity of drugs. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to police, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, a drug transportation and distribution channel was intercepted. At a post in the village of Sosnovka, officers stopped a KIA K5 driven by a 30-year-old man identified as R.I.A. During the vehicle inspection, inspectors found several packages containing a plant-based substance.

A forensic chemical examination confirmed that the substance was hashish. The exact weight of the seized drugs has not been disclosed, the Interior Ministry noted that it was a large batch.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal production, acquisition, storage, transportation, transfer, or sale of narcotic drugs).

The suspect has been placed in pretrial detention facility No. 21 in Bishkek.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/349746/
views: 155
Print
Related
Drug ring detained in Bishkek: Local administration employee among participants
Record amount of synthetic drugs seized in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan introduces Central Asia’s first early warning system for new drugs
Illegal psychotropic drug distribution channel uncovered in Bishkek
Drug lab dismantled in Chui region, 31 kilograms of drugs seized
Suspect in sale of hashish detained in Issyk-Ata district
Police captain convicted of drug trafficking sentenced to 10 years in prison
Foreigner detained in Jalal-Abad region with 5 kilograms of hashish
Afghan drug supply channel blocked in Kyrgyzstan
Pharmacist detained in Bishkek for selling potent medications
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026 Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
5 November, Wednesday
12:37
Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka village, Chui region Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka vi...
12:27
Low physical accessibility of opioid analgesics registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:19
Lawyer suspected of extortion detained in Osh
12:03
Kyrgyzstanis take several prize places at World Grappling Championships
11:56
One in 4 adults in Kyrgyzstan is obese, risk increasing among children