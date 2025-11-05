Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka village, Chui region

During a special operation, officers of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan seized a large quantity of drugs. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to police, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, a drug transportation and distribution channel was intercepted. At a post in the village of Sosnovka, officers stopped a KIA K5 driven by a 30-year-old man identified as R.I.A. During the vehicle inspection, inspectors found several packages containing a plant-based substance.

A forensic chemical examination confirmed that the substance was hashish. The exact weight of the seized drugs has not been disclosed, the Interior Ministry noted that it was a large batch.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal production, acquisition, storage, transportation, transfer, or sale of narcotic drugs).

The suspect has been placed in pretrial detention facility No. 21 in Bishkek.

The investigation is ongoing.