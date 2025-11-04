18:14
Kyrgyzstan and Russia adjust fuel supply plan for 2025

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Russia to adjust the indicative balance of duty-free petroleum product supplies for this year.

According to the ministry, the volume of diesel fuel deliveries has been increased to meet the country’s needs, while quotas for other petroleum products remain unchanged.

«The indicative balance for 2026 has been approved at the same level as in 2025, with the possibility of further adjustments depending on Kyrgyzstan’s actual consumption,» the ministry noted.

Kyrgyzstan annually receives approximately 1.2 million tons of duty-free fuel from Russia, including about 650,000 tons of gasoline and 550,000 tons of diesel. However, traders say this volume is already insufficient due to growing consumption.

Experts warn that increasing the diesel quota may temporarily stabilize the situation but will not address the fundamental issue — the need to increase domestic fuel production and strengthen the country’s energy independence.

The Ministry of Energy continues negotiations with its Russian partner on supplies of aviation kerosene and preparations for next year, taking consumption trends into account.
