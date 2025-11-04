Drug ring detained in Bishkek: Local administration employee among participants

Officers from the Main Department for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan disrupted the activities of a criminal group selling drugs in the capital.

According to the ministry’s press service, two members of the drug ring were detained during investigative operations conducted on October 28: citizens Zh.A.M., 48, and I.E., 40. According to investigators, one of them is an employee of Bishkek’s Oktyabrsky district administration.

During a search of the detainees’ place residence with the assistance of a sniffer dog, Ministry of Internal Affairs officers discovered and seized a large quantity of drugs—hashish and marijuana—carefully hidden in the house.

Forensic chemical tests have been ordered to determine the exact composition and mass of the seized substances.

Investigative and operational activities are ongoing, as law enforcement agencies identify other participants in the criminal scheme and possible drug distribution channels.