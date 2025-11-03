12:52
CEC denies registration to Venera Koichieva as candidate for Parliament

On November 2, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) decided to deny registration to Venera Koichieva, who ran as a candidate in multi-mandate constituency No. 29 for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) elections. The CEC announced.

Venera Koichieva submitted an application to the election commission on October 20. The working group determined that she does not meet the legal requirements for candidates for Parliament and proposed denying her registration.

«According to a certificate from the State Committee for National Security’s Border Service dated October 28, 2025, it was established that Venera Koichieva does not meet the requirement of Part 4 of Article 59 of the Constitutional Law ’On the Elections of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh’ to have permanently resided in the republic for at least last five years prior to her nomination as a candidate for Parliament. From October 20, 2021 to October 10, 2022, she was outside Kyrgyzstan for a total of 269 days. Furthermore, from October 26, 2022 to October 13, 2023, she was outside the country for a total of 186 days,» the CEC said in a statement.

As a reminder, Venera Koichieva previously worked as the chief producer for the BBC Kyrgyz Service in London.
