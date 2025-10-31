17:17
Erlan Dogdurbekov reappointed as General Director of ElTR

Erlan Dogdurbekov, General Director of the National State Television and Radio Company ElTR, has been reappointed for a second five-year term following the expiration of his previous employment contract. The presidential press service reported.

The contract renewal is noted to be the result of the successful work of the director and his team, as well as his high organizational skills and ability to effectively manage his team.

It is noted that during Erlan Dogdurbekov’s tenure, the television channel has demonstrated strong professional performance and strengthened its position in the national media landscape.

The director was congratulated on his reappointment and wished continued success in the development of state television and radio broadcasting in Kyrgyzstan.
