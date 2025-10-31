Kyrgyzstan takes second place at Asian Tug of War Championship

The tug of war team of Kyrgyzstan took part in the Asian Championship in Malaysia and took second place. They won silver in the overall 860-kilogram weight class. Vladimir Letsky, President of the Kyrgyz Tug of War Federation, told 24.kg news agency.

Seven teams competed against the Kyrgyz team, with the toughest matches taking place against the strongest athletes from Malaysia and India. In a hard-fought contest, Kyrgyzstan managed to secure victory over India.

According to Vladimir Letsky, the Federation has been actively developing this sport in the country for several years. Teams regularly participate in both national championships and international competitions.

«Tug of war attracts great interest among educational institutions, sports clubs, government organizations, and amateur enthusiasts,» he said. «Today, this sport is developing dynamically not only in Bishkek but also in other cities and regions of the country. The strongest athletes are in Osh, Naryn, Talas, Batken, and Tash-Kumyr.»

Letsky added that the Federation is preparing to take part in the Tug of War World Cup, which will be held in Taiwan, as well as in the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan. It also annually participates in the Issyk-Kul Games among CIS and SCO countries.