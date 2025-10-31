17:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan takes second place at Asian Tug of War Championship

The tug of war team of Kyrgyzstan took part in the Asian Championship in Malaysia and took second place. They won silver in the overall 860-kilogram weight class. Vladimir Letsky, President of the Kyrgyz Tug of War Federation, told 24.kg news agency.

Seven teams competed against the Kyrgyz team, with the toughest matches taking place against the strongest athletes from Malaysia and India. In a hard-fought contest, Kyrgyzstan managed to secure victory over India.

According to Vladimir Letsky, the Federation has been actively developing this sport in the country for several years. Teams regularly participate in both national championships and international competitions.

«Tug of war attracts great interest among educational institutions, sports clubs, government organizations, and amateur enthusiasts,» he said. «Today, this sport is developing dynamically not only in Bishkek but also in other cities and regions of the country. The strongest athletes are in Osh, Naryn, Talas, Batken, and Tash-Kumyr.»

Letsky added that the Federation is preparing to take part in the Tug of War World Cup, which will be held in Taiwan, as well as in the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan. It also annually participates in the Issyk-Kul Games among CIS and SCO countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/349308/
views: 138
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new Munduz Ata freestyle wrestling hall in Naryn
President opens Bulak sports and fitness complex in Osh city
Kyrgyzstan’s Go team wins eight medals at tournament in Almaty
Construction of new sports complex begins in Osh
New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district
Judo school named after Zhanybek Alykulov opened in Bishkek
University in Bishkek gets new sports hall
New stadium in Bishkek: Ambitions, challenges and prospects
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
3rd Turkic Universiade starts in Cholpon-Ata city
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
31 October, Friday
17:08
96 apartments commissioned under State Mortgage Program in Tash-Kumyr 96 apartments commissioned under State Mortgage Program...
16:27
Erlan Dogdurbekov reappointed as General Director of ElTR
16:21
Kyrgyzstan takes second place at Asian Tug of War Championship
16:10
New border outpost Ak-Buura to be built in Kara-Suu
16:01
Cabinet allocates funds for digital road map and E-Permit system with China