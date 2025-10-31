15:41
Zhalolidin Nurbaev files lawsuit after CEC refused to register him as candidate

Photo Zhalolidin Nurbaev

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhalolidin Nurbaev filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC), which denied him registration as a candidate. The complaint was filed with the Bishkek Administrative Court, the MP told Azattyk.

On October 28, the CEC refused to register four citizens who had submitted documents to participate in the parliamentary elections. One of them was Zhalolidin Nurbaev, who ran in multi-mandate constituency No. 5.

According to the CEC, two criminal cases had previously been opened against Zhalolidin Nurbaev — in 2006 and 2021. Both were dismissed on non-exonerating grounds. According to Part 4 of Article 3 of the Constitutional Law «On the Elections of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh,» individuals against whom criminal cases have been dismissed for such reasons are ineligible to run for Parliament.

«The criminal case the CEC is referring to, allegedly opened in 2006, does not exist. There was indeed a case in 1996, but it was politically motivated, and ultimately we were acquitted. I have no criminal record in connection with it,» the Zhogorku Kenesh deputy stated.

Zhalolidin Nurbaev is a current member of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation, elected in November 2021 from single-mandate constituency No. 6 (Aravan). He is a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology, and Regional Development.

The Parliament dissolved itself on September 25, after which President Sadyr Japarov scheduled snap parliamentary elections for November 30.
