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Students from Naryn region to rest at Artek International Center

Six school students from Naryn region have been sent to the International Children’s Center Artek for recreation and participation in educational programs. Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Naryn region reported.

The students are all winners of republican Olympiads.

The initiative is aimed at supporting talented and gifted pupils, increasing their interest in education, and creating opportunities for international exchange of experience.

At Artek, the students will take part in various educational, cultural, and creative programs.
link: https://24.kg/english/372816/
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