More than 100 Kyrgyzstanis working in Korea receive lump sum payments

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan officially employed in South Korea, whose salaries are subject to deductions for the national pension system, are receiving lump sum payments upon their return home. Zhenishbek Mukambetov, head of the Social Fund’s Public Relations Department, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, a corresponding memorandum was signed with the South Korean pension service in 2015.

«Based on the document, 107 people received lump sum payments, averaging $3,800. There is one condition: migrant workers who left Korea have the right to apply for the payment within five years. The principal amount plus investment income is paid by transfer to the citizens’ personal bank account; the Social Fund only provides assistance in collecting the necessary documents,» Zhenishbek Mukambetov said.

According to him, approximately 12,000 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea.

He added that, within the EAEU, the pension benefits of citizens of five countries are also regulated by an agreement as of January 1, 2021.

«For example, if a Kyrgyzstani worked in the Russian Federation, made contributions starting in 2021, and, after completing their employment, returned home, they have the right to apply to the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic. We send a request to our colleagues in the Russian Federation, who, after verifying the data, will determine the pension eligibility according to their legislation. If such eligibility is met, the insurance part will be calculated and transferred quarterly to the citizen’s account in Kyrgyzstan. The same interaction is taking place with other EAEU countries,» Zhenishbek Mukambetov noted.

According to him, pensions have been assigned to 174 citizens under the agreement. Of these, 156 are citizens of the Russian Federation, 15 are citizens of Kazakhstan, and three are citizens of Belarus.

In addition, a social security agreement was signed between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.