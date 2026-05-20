Pension increase planned in Kyrgyzstan for fall 2026 

Kyrgyzstan plans to raise pensions in the fall of 2026. Zhenishbek Mukambetov, head of the Public Relations Department of the Social Fund, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the minimum pension in the republic currently stands at 7,100 soms.

«Before July 1, 2024, there were categories of citizens receiving pensions of 1,000 or 2,000 soms. In accordance with paid insurance contributions and work record, they were assigned partial pensions. Thanks to reforms, simplification measures, and decisions adopted by the head of state, the minimum pension now amounts to 7,100 soms. Of course, this is still insufficient. The Social Fund continues to work on this issue,» Zhenishbek Mukambetov said.

He noted that pension payments are indexed annually, taking into account inflation and increases in the average monthly salary.

«In 2026, another pension increase is planned approximately in October. Based on the first-half results, we will see how much insurance contributions have been received by the Social Fund budget, and on the basis of these figures we will calculate the possible percentage increase. Pensioners begin asking about the scale of the increase almost from the start of the year, but we proceed from actual data and contribution revenues,» Mukambetov stressed.

According to him, the average pension in the country currently amounts to 11,300 soms.