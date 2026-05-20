Photo exhibition opened at UN headquarters at initiative of Kyrgyzstan

At the initiative of the Permanent Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN, a photo exhibition «Central Asia: Peaceful Borders, Shared Future» has opened at the organization’s headquarters in New York.

The event was attended by representatives of many countries, the UN system, and partner organizations.

The exhibition is dedicated to the peaceful resolution of border issues between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, including the settlement on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border in November 2022, the Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan agreement concluded in March 2025, the trilateral treaty on the junction point of the three states’ borders, and the accompanying Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship.

The exhibition features photographs, maps, and documentary materials that showcase Central Asia’s experience as a modern model of dialogue, practical compromise, and good-neighborly relations.

The exhibition also highlights innovative solutions in areas such as transportation links, shared use of space, and water resource management.