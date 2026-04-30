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Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector specialists to work in enhanced mode during holidays

Specialists of the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan will switch to an enhanced operating mode on May 1, 5, and 9 to ensure stable electricity supply during the holiday period, the Ministry of Energy announced.

According to the ministry, the measures aim to guarantee uninterrupted power supply for the population during the festive days. All branches of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC have been placed on a special operational regime.

Emergency response teams have been organized across all regional electricity networks, with additional involvement of senior management. Special equipment and standby vehicles have been prepared for rapid response to possible outages, and crews have been equipped with necessary tools.

Residents can contact the 24-hour call center of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan at 105, or via mobile numbers 0772001209, 0556001209, and WhatsApp 0702001209 for electricity-related inquiries.

Branch dispatcher contact numbers:

  • IPES — 0392240903;
  • Talas PES — 0700720032;
  • Batken PES — 0776460860;
  • Naryn PES — 0352252343;
  • Bishkek PES — 0556025381;
  • Chui PES — 0559544510;
  • Osh PES — 0772006015;
  • Jalal-Abad PES — 0777660669.
link: https://24.kg/english/372533/
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