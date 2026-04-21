 EBRD to provide €61.7 million loan to Kyrgyzstan for energy sector

The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved in the third reading a bill on the construction of a new high-voltage power line from Kemin to Balykchy and a 500-kilovolt substation.

The project cost is €67.7 million. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide the main financing—€61.7 million—as a 20-year loan with a five-year grace period. An additional €6 million will be provided in the form of grants for investment and technical assistance.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the new line is key to the development of Issyk-Kul region. It will reduce the load on existing networks and provide connection to new solar and wind power plants under construction in the region.

The project also aims to strengthen the national energy system and increase its transit potential.