19:37
USD 87.45
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.09
English

President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reviewed preparations for the early parliamentary elections and participated in a remote voting trial conducted by the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC).

According to the presidential press service, the head of state visited one of the shopping centers in Bishkek, where a polling station had been set up, and completed online identification using his passport. The system automatically determined his polling station and issued an electronic ballot. Sadyr Japarov marked a sample candidate and placed the ballot into the box.

CEC Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov demonstrated to the president how the voting equipment operates and explained the mechanism designed to prevent double voting. When an attempt was made to undergo identification second time, the system displayed a message indicating that the voter had already voted.

Sadyr Japarov stressed the importance of transparency and technical readiness in the electoral process and instructed the CEC and relevant government bodies to ensure uninterrupted operation of all polling stations, including those offering remote voting, and to conduct a comprehensive public awareness campaign.

The CEC is conducting test voting at polling stations across Kyrgyzstan and in several cities in Russia. Similar trials were held on October 10 and 20, giving citizens an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new system and assess its reliability.

The early parliamentary elections will be held on November 30 under a majoritarian system: 90 deputies will be elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies, three from each.
link: https://24.kg/english/349159/
views: 137
Print
Related
2025 Elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to open 20 more polling stations abroad
Parliamentary elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 29 international observers
CEC of Kyrgyzstan relocates dozens of polling stations in Bishkek and regions
New Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's CEC appointed
CEC denies registration to two citizens as candidates for Parliament
Test voting taking place at all polling stations across Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 11 candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh (list)
Cabinet Chairman presents awards for contribution to electoral reform
Social Democrats barred from participating in 2025 elections: Court ruling
Cabinet Chairman orders provision of stable power, Internet access in elections
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
30 October, Thursday
18:41
President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system
18:31
Adylbek Kasymaliev presents Nikita Mikhalkov with Dostuk Order
18:24
New wastewater treatment facility launched in Manas city
18:19
Border guards could be removed from Kyrgyz-Tajik border
17:30
Construction of school and kindergarten begins in Kozhomkul