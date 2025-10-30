President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reviewed preparations for the early parliamentary elections and participated in a remote voting trial conducted by the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC).

According to the presidential press service, the head of state visited one of the shopping centers in Bishkek, where a polling station had been set up, and completed online identification using his passport. The system automatically determined his polling station and issued an electronic ballot. Sadyr Japarov marked a sample candidate and placed the ballot into the box.

CEC Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov demonstrated to the president how the voting equipment operates and explained the mechanism designed to prevent double voting. When an attempt was made to undergo identification second time, the system displayed a message indicating that the voter had already voted.

Sadyr Japarov stressed the importance of transparency and technical readiness in the electoral process and instructed the CEC and relevant government bodies to ensure uninterrupted operation of all polling stations, including those offering remote voting, and to conduct a comprehensive public awareness campaign.

The CEC is conducting test voting at polling stations across Kyrgyzstan and in several cities in Russia. Similar trials were held on October 10 and 20, giving citizens an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new system and assess its reliability.

The early parliamentary elections will be held on November 30 under a majoritarian system: 90 deputies will be elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies, three from each.