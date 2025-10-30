18:07
Schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan are 71 percent supplied with coal

The expenses of educational institutions (kindergartens, schools, creative centers, and educational centers) for utilities and the purchase of coal for the fall-winter period are financed by local authorities. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, at the same time, starting from 2022, educational institutions in Batken region have been financed by the Ministry of Education from the republican budget.

For 2025, the ministry has been allocated 156.5 million soms from the national budget to provide coal to educational institutions under its jurisdiction (certain preschools, all types of boarding schools, extracurricular institutions, and orphanages), of which 121.4 million soms are allocated for Batken region.

To date, 103.3 million soms have been allocated to educational institutions, including 92.4 million soms to Batken region. In addition, to prepare for the heating season, the Ministry of Education allocated additional 45.4 million soms from this year’s budget for Batken region. These funds are used for the repair and restoration of school boiler rooms.

Currently, 95,500 tons of coal have been delivered and stored in educational institutions across the republic, accounting for 71.04 percent of the total.
