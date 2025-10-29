Preferential loans for preschool education provided until December 2025

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan issued a reminder regarding the procedure for providing preferential loans for the development of preschool education.

According to the ministry, Cabinet resolution No. 594 of September 19, 2025 approved the Preferential Lending for the Development of Preschool Education — 2 project. Its goal is to address the shortage of places in kindergartens and expand coverage with preschool education.

Under the second stage of the project, preferential loans will be provided to individuals until December 2025.

To receive funding, it is necessary first pass a commission review by the Ministry of Education. To do this, it is necessary to submit:

An application addressed to the Minister;

A business plan outlining the concept, format, design capacity, fixed assets, personnel, and existing conditions at the kindergarten;

Design and estimate documentation.

The second stage requires passing commission reviews at Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank.

For enquiries, call: 0(312)663692.