Five Kyrgyzstan’s universities receive $19.5 million for development

According to the press service of the Ministry of Science, the sub-loan agreements were concluded to establish, equip, and develop research and innovation centers (RICs) at the five universities. The QIHE project is being implemented with the support of the World Bank and funds from the International Development Association.

In accordance with Decree No. 220-t of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated April 3, 2026, the sub-loan agreements provide for investments in the form of budget loans totaling $19,551,900. The funds are intended for the purchase of modern equipment and services, the development of laboratory, digital, and research infrastructure, and the implementation of activities envisaged by the strategic plans for the development of research and innovation centers at universities.

Funding amount:

J. Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University (KNU) — $3.2 million;

K. Skryabin Kyrgyz National Agrarian University (KNAU) — $4.2 million;

I. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA) — $4,325 million;

I. Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University (KSTU) — $3,826.9 million;

Osh State University — $4 million.

The research and innovation centers will become platforms for joint interdisciplinary and multi-university applied research, the development of innovative solutions, the updating of educational programs, training of specialists, and expansion of partnerships with the public sector, businesses, and foreign universities.

To achieve these goals, the universities have been assigned the following objectives:

The Research and Innovation Center at KNU will develop research in water, chemical, and environmental safety, analyze the quality of natural, drinking, and bottled water, and food products, assess environmental risks, and implement educational programs in water safety and ecoanalytics;

The Research and Innovation Center at KNAU will work in the field of food and biological safety, including the development and production of domestic diagnostic test systems, laboratory testing kits, and virus-free plant propagation material;

The Research and Innovation Center at KSMA will develop biomedical research, modern laboratory diagnostic methods, molecular biology, microbiology, biochemical, and morphological studies, as well as drug bioequivalence studies;

The Research and Innovation Center at KSTU will focus on applied artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, big data analysis, industrial automation, AR/VR technologies, the Internet of Things, 5G, and the pilot implementation of digital solutions in various economic sectors;

The Research and Innovation Center at Osh State University will develop research and innovation in the field of oncology, including breast cancer prevention, modern diagnostic methods, medical data analysis, educational programs, and information support for specialists and patients.

The Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Gulzat Isamatova noted that the signing of the sub-loan agreements is an important event for the country’s higher education and science system. According to her, for the first time in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan, more than $19.5 million is being allocated directly to the development of research and innovation infrastructure at public universities.

Gulzat Isamatova added that the government and international partners expect the project to be implemented effectively, so special attention must be paid to the targeted use of funds, procurement transparency, and quality management.

It was previously reported that Kyrgyzstan has launched a systemic reform of higher education.

The project budget of $25 million was approved by the World Bank Board of Directors for the Kyrgyz Republic on January 31, 2026. The project is being implemented under the Financing Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association, ratified by the Kyrgyz Republic Law of July 24, 2024.

The loan is interest-free. The funds are provided for 50 years with a ten-year grace period.