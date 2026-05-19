World Urban Forum: Kyrgyzstan presents models of tourism complexes

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 18, bringing together more than 45,000 delegates from 182 countries.

During the forum, President Sadyr Japarov delivered a speech emphasizing Kyrgyzstan’s focus on the sustainable development of mountain regions. He noted that climate change, urbanization, and housing accessibility are among the key global challenges, and also proposed the creation of an international association of mountain cities.

At the Urban Expo, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev presented design models of modern tourist complexes and year-round residential developments being implemented in the village of Tamchy in Issyk-Kul region and displayed in the Kyrgyz Republic’s exhibition pavilion.

The minister highlighted the features of the projects, stressing that the state is prioritizing major investment initiatives in tourism and infrastructure.

Key projects in Tamchy include:

Tamchy Resort — a large-scale tourism zone with modern apartments, townhouses, cottages, and villas with private pools, along with restaurants, sports facilities, and recreational areas.

Urpaq Resort — a year-round resort residence offering lake-view apartments, cottages, an indoor water park, outdoor pools, cycling paths, and a private beach.

Elizaveta Resort — a premium leisure complex with spacious apartments with terraces, luxury villas, and a full SPA and international-level service infrastructure.

By order of the President, construction of tourist complexes and all-season residences is underway in Tamchy village, Issyk-Kul region, covering a total area of ​​100 hectares. A distinctive feature of the projects is that only 30 percent of the land is allocated for development, while the remaining area is designated for green spaces and recreational infrastructure.

The exhibition also featured a waste recycling plant project in Bishkek, which is being considered as an important initiative for environmental safety and the development of green technologies.