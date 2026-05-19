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National Bank lifts restrictions on transit foreign trade settlements

The Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has lifted restrictions on foreign trade settlements under contracts without the actual delivery of goods, works, and services into the country. The decision was made on May 15.

The move invalidates the resolution «On Ensuring Economic Security and Maintaining Financial Stability» adopted on September 4, 2024, as well as subsequent amendments introduced on November 22, 2024, and September 24, 2025.

The restrictions had originally applied to financial institutions supervised by the National Bank. They were prohibited from processing payment orders and conducting settlements under contracts in which goods, works, or services were transferred between foreign countries without being physically delivered to Kyrgyzstan.

In practice, the measures targeted transit foreign trade operations where Kyrgyzstan’s financial institutions were used to process payments between foreign counterparties without Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the supply chain.

The rules were later eased by granting the Cabinet of Ministers authority to designate authorized companies and specific transactions exempt from the restrictions. In September last year, the National Bank effectively extended the measures until September 1, 2026, by removing the clause limiting them to one year.

The new resolution enters into force from the date of its official publication. The National Bank is required to notify commercial banks within three working days after publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/374434/
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