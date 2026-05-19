Cyber fraud suspect detained in Bishkek

Citizen I.E. filed a written complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek, reporting fraud. The press service of the capital’s Main Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the complaint, on February 2, while on Leo Tolstoy Street, she was ordering clothes online through the Telegram messaging app and transferred 355,295 soms using a QR code to the account of a citizen M.K., opened at a bank. The total amount was transferred in seven transactions.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational and technical investigations, Bishkek police identified and detained the suspect, A.T., 24. It was established that the detainee had previously been convicted of crimes under the articles «Robbery» and «Theft» of the Criminal Code. It was also discovered that he is a suspect in several criminal cases related to cyber fraud.

The detainee was taken to the Investigative Department and placed in the temporary detention facility.