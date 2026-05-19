13:37
USD 87.45
EUR 101.81
RUB 1.20
English

Cyber fraud suspect detained in Bishkek

Citizen I.E. filed a written complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek, reporting fraud. The press service of the capital’s Main Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the complaint, on February 2, while on Leo Tolstoy Street, she was ordering clothes online through the Telegram messaging app and transferred 355,295 soms using a QR code to the account of a citizen M.K., opened at a bank. The total amount was transferred in seven transactions.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational and technical investigations, Bishkek police identified and detained the suspect, A.T., 24. It was established that the detainee had previously been convicted of crimes under the articles «Robbery» and «Theft» of the Criminal Code. It was also discovered that he is a suspect in several criminal cases related to cyber fraud.

The detainee was taken to the Investigative Department and placed in the temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/374405/
views: 150
Print
Related
Suspect in investment fraud case detained in Bishkek
Fraud in Sokuluk: Farmer loses livestock worth nearly 4 million soms
Kyrgyz woman detained on suspicion of fraud in Cambodia
Suspect detained in Chui region over house sale fraud
Fake SCNS officer detained in Bishkek
Four million soms fraud: “Gold” seller detained in Bishkek
20 million soms scam: Suspect detained, number of victims grows
Student from India defrauds her fellow countrymen of 3 million soms in Osh
Largest network of online fraudsters busted in Bishkek
Man detained in Bishkek for job scam promising employment in England
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 602.7 billion soms since start of 2026 Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 602.7 billion soms since start of 2026
MMA fighter Medet Jeenaliev dies in Issyk-Kul region MMA fighter Medet Jeenaliev dies in Issyk-Kul region
Leaders of Turkic states launch Center of Turkic Civilization project Leaders of Turkic states launch Center of Turkic Civilization project
Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance
19 May, Tuesday
12:35
Five Kyrgyzstan’s universities receive $19.5 million for development Five Kyrgyzstan’s universities receive $19.5 million fo...
12:14
Cyber fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
12:06
World Urban Forum: Kyrgyzstan presents models of tourism complexes
11:39
Innovative Relax-Inn hotel to be built in Karakol under “project sandbox” regime
11:27
Major drug trafficking route from Toktogul to Bishkek dismantled